First votes to be cast in abortion referendum as islanders take to the polling booths

The first votes of the abortion referendum will be cast later when many islanders take to the polling booths.

An electorate of just over 2,000 is expected in a scattering of Atlantic outposts today as Ireland decides whether to reform its termination laws.

The poll on whether to keep the Eighth Amendment is being held a day earlier in some places as it will help prevent delays in transportation and counting of ballot papers.

The Eighth effectively outlaws abortion in all cases unless a mother’s life is in danger and its repeal would allow the Government to introduce laws permitting the procedure in early pregnancy.

A ballot box is carried on Inishfree Island off the coast of Co Donegal ahead of a previous poll (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ballot boxes and electoral officials will be carried by boat from the mainland to counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo in Ireland’s far west later this morning.

Islands in south-west Cork will vote on Friday along with the rest of the country.

After a long campaign radio silence will descend at 2pm today as a broadcast moratorium comes into effect.

Last minute efforts by both sides will be made across the country ahead of the polls opening tomorrow morning.

Canvassers are hitting train stations, bus and Luas stops in a final pitch to the electorate.

The Department of Housing and Local Government have confirmed almost 120,000 people have been added to the supplementary register in advance of the vote, with more than 3 million people eligible to cast their ballot.

- Press Association and Digital Desk