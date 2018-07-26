First meeting of Collaborative Forum on Mother and Baby Homes today

The first meeting of the Collaborative Forum on Mother and Baby Homes is taking place today.

It is largely made up of former residents, their families and advocacy groups.

The forum will make proposals to Government about what can be done to address concerns and is separate to the ongoing independent Commission of Investigation.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone, who is facilitating the forum, said there are a number of things they want to achieve.

"How to remember or to memorialise what happened in the homes," said Ms Zappone.

"As well as look at some of the health or well-being supports that former residents would like."

