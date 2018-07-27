First female president elected to International Federation of Catholic Universities

A woman has been elected as president of the International Federation of Catholic Universities for the first time.

Dr Isabel Capeloa Gil was elected at the 26th General Assembly Meeting in Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

Dr Pedro Rubens Ferreira Oliveira SJ, former President of the IFCU; Dr Isabel Capeloa Gil, the new President of the IFCU, and Rev Professor Michael Mullaney, President of Saint Patrick’s College

Dr Capeloa Gil is currently the Rector of the Catholic University of Portugal, a university with 12,000 students across 18 faculties, schools and institutes.

Speaking about her new role, she said she will “work to make the power of the few the strength of the many”.

The host of this year’s assembly, Rev Professor Michael Mullaney, President of Saint Patrick’s College, welcomed this historic election and wished Dr Capeloa Gil every success in her term of office.

This year’s General Assembly took place from July 23 to 27 and more than 200 university presidents, vice-presidents and international development officers attended the conference.

The meeting was held for the first time at Saint Patrick’s College and will take place again at Boston College in 2021

Digital Desk