First ever Trans Pride march to take place in Dublin this weekend

Dublin is set to have its first ever Transgender Pride march this Saturday, July 28.

Kicking off at 2pm from at Liberty Hall, the march will continue to and finish at Fairview Park, where the first Dublin pride was held.

Hello all you terrific trans and noteworthy non binaries, just a week to go before the first #DublinTransPride! I hope you're all ready to march and be as loud as you can be! Here is a map of the route will be taking! pic.twitter.com/29yjFZiYsD — Trans Pride Dublin (@DubTrans) July 21, 2018

A rally will then take place at the final destination, with a diverse range of speakers from different backgrounds, talking about the Transgender Community, and the struggles Transgender people face in Ireland.

“This is protest for trans people, organised by trans people, to address the struggles that Trans and Intersex people still face in Ireland,” organisers have said on their website, transpridedublin.org.

Here is our official poster design that you can print off and display at your workplace/bar/cafe/etc! #DublinTransPride pic.twitter.com/32fsNWsMTU — Trans Pride Dublin (@DubTrans) July 23, 2018

Trans Pride organisers felt that Dublin Pride, which took place at the end of June, did not pay enough attention to trans issues.

“There wasn’t a space at Dublin Pride where we felt trans issues were being highlighted,” Organiser Ollie Bell has said.

Why trans pride is so important! ✊ #DublinTransPride pic.twitter.com/4ikzhajxNB — Trans Pride Dublin (@DubTrans) July 21, 2018

They also feel that Dublin Pride has become too focused on corporations, and claim that the presence of large companies overshadows LGBT+ activists and groups.

“There will be no corporations, no businesses, no Rainbow Capitalism. Allies are welcome to march in solidarity with us and we hope to have a large attendance of Trans people, our allies, and organisations that support our struggle”