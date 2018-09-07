First buses in Ireland run by British firm to enter service this weekend

The first buses in Ireland to be run by British transport firm, Go Ahead, will enter service on Sunday.

The company is providing a brand new route before it begins taking over 10% of Dublin Bus routes later this year.

The 175 route will run between UCD and Citywest via Tallaght and Dundrum and is the first route to be operated here by the British transport company.

CEO of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham, said that passengers can board with a Leap Card but cannot check the Dublin Bus app for real-time information.

- Digital Desk