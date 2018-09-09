First buses in Ireland run by British firm begin services

The first buses operated by a private operator have begun services in Dublin.

Go Ahead was awarded the contract to take over control of 10 percent of Dublin Bus routes in April.

Its first service began at 8 this morning on a new route, the 175 from Citywest to UCD.

Go Ahead Ireland CEO, Ed Wills said it is a "great day" for the company saying: "We are really happy to have started operations."

The company has also been awarded some former Bus Éireann routes in Naas, Newbridge, Kildare and Edenderry which will begin next year.

In Dublin, their services will start on another 23 routes on a phased basis as Mr Wills, explains: "Over the rest of this year and early into 2019, we'll be rolling out a lot of routes in three further phases - one in October, one in November and one in January."

Mr Wills says fares on their services will be the same as those on Dublin Bus.

"All the fares, Leap cards and everything are exactly the same as on Dublin Bus services and we are just delighted to be up and running today."

