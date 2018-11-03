Firm behind Irish Water should take over National Broadband Plan, says Fianna Fáil

The firm that runs Irish Water should take control of the National Broadband Plan, according to Fianna Fáil.

The party wants Ervia to be put in charge of the rollout of high-speed broadband across the country.

According to the Irish Independent, Fianna Fáil says a semi-state firm would do a better job of handling the multi-million euro project.

The government is currently waiting for a full audit of the tendering process after the resignation of Denis Naughten as Communications Minister.

Digital Desk