Firefighters tackle pub blaze in middle of Bray

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a serious fire in Bray, Co Wicklow.

It broke out at a pub at around 1.30am this morning on Main Street.

It is unclear how the fire started but no injuries have been reported.

Some bus routes in the area have been affected and diversions are in place.

By Digital Desk staff

