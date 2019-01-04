Firefighters tackle pub blaze in middle of Bray

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a serious fire in Bray, Co Wicklow.

It broke out at a pub at around 1.30am this morning on Main Street.

T-162 days. Drove up from #Kilkenny to work this morning to find the centre of #Bray cordoned off due to a major fire. pic.twitter.com/zSbwtr8dSL — Duane Phillips (@IrishWolfer) January 4, 2019

It is unclear how the fire started but no injuries have been reported.

Some bus routes in the area have been affected and diversions are in place.