Firefighters tackle major overnight fire in Limerick

Firefighters in Limerick have been tackling a major blaze at a scrap metal recycling facility overnight.

Limerick Fire Brigade was called to the scene at United Metals on the Ballysimon Road in the city shortly after 8 yesterday evening.

10 units of the fire service were tasked with extinguishing the blaze which was substantial according to a spokesperson.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the area, with residents advised to close all doors and windows.

Digital Desk