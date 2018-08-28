Firefighters tackle major overnight fire in Limerick
28/08/2018 - 06:53:00Back to Ireland Home
Firefighters in Limerick have been tackling a major blaze at a scrap metal recycling facility overnight.
Limerick Fire Brigade was called to the scene at United Metals on the Ballysimon Road in the city shortly after 8 yesterday evening.
10 units of the fire service were tasked with extinguishing the blaze which was substantial according to a spokesperson.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the area, with residents advised to close all doors and windows.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here