Firefighters battling blaze at Cork hay barn

Back to Cork Ireland Home

Firefighters in Cork are currently attending the scene of a blaze in the Whitechurch area of County Cork.

Four units are in attendance as they try to get the fire under control.

Smoke can be seen coming from the location from miles away.

It is not yet known how the fire began or if the current heatwave was a factor.

More to follow.
KEYWORDS: Cork, Fire

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland