Firefighters battling blaze at Cork hay barn
27/06/2018 - 14:19:00
Firefighters in Cork are currently attending the scene of a blaze in the Whitechurch area of County Cork.
Four units are in attendance as they try to get the fire under control.
Smoke can be seen coming from the location from miles away.
It is not yet known how the fire began or if the current heatwave was a factor.
More to follow.
🔥🚒— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 27, 2018
We are currently in attendance at a Hay Barn on fire in the Whitechurch area. Cork County Fire Service Mallow crew also in attendance with us. #fire #cork pic.twitter.com/s2BML1Kr0N
