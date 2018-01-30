Firefighters battle blaze at underground car park in Tallaght

Eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to deal with a fire at an apartment block in Tallaght in Dublin last night.

The blaze broke out in the underground car park of the building on Main Street.

It was started by a gas leak and crews from ESB and Bord Gais attended the scene.

All residents were evacuated and a full search of the building was undertaken.

 

Road closures were also put in place.

The majority of residents can now access their apartments, but a small number will be rehoused. One unit of the Fire Brigade has remained at the scene.

 

