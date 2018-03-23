Firefighter reps want urgent meeting with Housing Minister following Ballymun hotel blaze

Reps for firefighters want an urgent meeting with the Housing Minister after Wednesday's blaze in Dublin.

Five floors of the Metro Hotel and apartments were destroyed when the fire tore through the Ballymun building.

SIPTU says it is starkly illustrated the need for high rise firefighting training.

The Metro Hotel building compromises hotel rooms on the lower floors and residential apartments on the upper floors.

The building is sometimes used to accommodate families in housing need.

