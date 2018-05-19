Fire which has caused disruption to Dart service being investigated

Update 10.58am: A fire which has caused disruption to some Dart services on the southside of Dublin is being investigated.

The Dalkey to Greystones line is shut after it broke out in the relay room in Bray.

The blaze damaged signalling equipment.

Iarnrod Eireann's Barry Kenny says a lot of damage has been caused.

He said: "The fire took place in a signalling relay room which houses a lot of the equipment that regulates the signalling of the network at 11.30 last night.

"The damage is quite significant and that's why unfortunately the line is closed this morning and will remain so at least for Saturday and Sunday."

It's not believed to have been a result of vandalism or criminal damage.

Disruption to the DART service is expected to continue at least across the weekend until further notice.

