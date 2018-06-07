Fire on same scale as Grenfell Tower blaze unlikely in Ireland, task force finds

A fire on the scale of the Grenfell Tower blaze in London is not likely here, a task force has found.

A government task force set up to look at fire safety standards in medium and high rise buildings in Ireland has looked at 842 structures.

The Department of Housing says it is confident the current measures are effective at protecting people who live there but it has also identified some safety issues.

The task force recommends a crackdown on rogue landlords who lease substandard or overcrowded accommodation.

Additionally, renters who remove smoke detectors and fire alarms could be evicted under new proposals.

The aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.

