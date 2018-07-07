Fire crews warn against 'fire tourism' as blaze rages on in Slieve Bloom mountains

A fire in the Slieve Bloom mountains has spread to more areas today.

Members of the Defence forces and fire crews have been tackling the blaze since Wednesday.

It is spread across hundreds of acres of land and the national forestry body Coillte is warning people not to take part in so-called 'fire tourism'.

Friendly reminder to park sensibly, given the ongoing grass & gorse fires. We need access 24/7 even in places off the beaten track, thanks 👍 #Heatwave #HeatwaveIreland pic.twitter.com/2gMHCFsVVo — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 7, 2018

Managing Director Ger Murphy says people should stay away: "I think it's really important for people to understand that the fire service, there are very narrow roads up there, you need full access so people coming down to have a look, all they are unfortunately doing is blocking the access for fire crews and other essential services.

"So what we are asking from people is just not to go up.

"It's not a safe environment for people at the moment."