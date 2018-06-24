Fire crews battling major gorse fire 'started by crashed car'

By Patrick Flynn

Fire crews from two counties are battling a major gorse fire believed to have started when a car crashed into a ditch.

The alarm was raised shortly after 5.00pm when the blaze on Woodcock Hill Co Clare was reported by passers-by.

Two units of the fire brigade from Shannon Town were initially mobilised to the scene.

Gardaí also responded to the area and soon located a burning car now believed to have started the blaze.

Additional units of the fire brigade from Limerick City were requested to mobilise to help tackle the fire while a water tanker from Ennis has also sent to the scene.

Fire crews are working in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control. Temperatures in the mid to high 20s and rough terrain are making the task difficult for crews.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene for several hours yet.

Gardaí from Shannon are investigating the incident.