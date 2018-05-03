Fire causing traffic tailbacks on N7 in Co Kildare

A fire near Johnstown in Co Kildare is affecting motorists travelling on the N7 this morning.

Black billowing smoke can be seen coming from a premises which sells golf carts just off the J8 Johnstown exit.

Photo: @Softwash_Ire Twitter account.

Photo: @Softwash_Ire Twitter account.

There are delays in both directions and AA Roadwatch are advising motorists to take caution.

Emergency services en route to serious looking fire between Johnstown and Naas @KildareCoCo - I hope smoke isn't blocking visibility on N7 @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/lnQyNzWczM — Joe O'Carroll (@JoeOCarroll) May 3, 2018

There was also a crash on the N7 today at Junction 4 Rathcoole and gardaí are on the scene.

- Digital Desk