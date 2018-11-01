Fire Brigades respond to hundreds of call-outs on Halloween night

Dublin Fire Brigade says it received more than 200 Halloween-related fire calls yesterday.

A number of anti-social behaviour incidents were also reported around the city, although the fire service said that they are actually decreasing.

On Captains Avenue in Crumlin, three cars were set alight at around 8pm.

In Leinster, fire services recorded more than 900 calls last night, most of which were Halloween-related.

Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Dublin Fire Brigade, Greg O'Dwyer, said 368 of the calls were bonfire-related, and another 365 were ambulance calls to deal with injuries to hands and eyes.

A positive for the fire service was that organised events by local authorities and a garda clamp-down on the collection of items for bonfires this year have seen a fall in the number of injuries.

In Cork, there was a modest number of bonfire-related calls reported, with Cork City Fire Service saying last night was no busier than any other night.

