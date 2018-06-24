Fire brigade issue warning about risk of outdoor fires in dry weather

Dublin Fire Brigade is warning people not to light fires outside designated areas during the current dry spell.

The Department of Agriculture has also issued an Orange warning for fire due to the current conditions and expected high temperatures over the coming days.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to a number of forest fires and gorse fires, around the Dublin area yesterday.

#Drone video of the aftermath of a large gorse fire in #Portrane. The blackened areas show the extent of the fire at it's height. Top tips:

🍖 BBQ in designated areas

🔥 dispose of cigarettes carefully

🚗 park sensibly, 🚒 & 🚑 need access#dronesforgood #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/NZdNzplkbT — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 23, 2018

Firefighters from Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Townsend Street attended a blaze at Saggart with a helicopter provided by the forestry service Coillte.

Crews also dealt with fires at Puck's Castle, in South County Dublin and at Dollymount Strand on Dublin's Northside.