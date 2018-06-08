Fire brigade at scene of Dublin gorse fire

A gorse fire has broken out in Sutton in North Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade, which is at the scene, says the long spell of warm weather has increased the risk of gorse fires starting.

It's reminding people to only barbeque in designated areas, and to never throw rubbish or cigarette butts into grass or hedges.

