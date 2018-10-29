Fire brigade and gardaí rush to scene of house fire in Cork city

Emergency services were called to a house fire on the northside of Cork city in the last hour.

The fire was reported to Cork City Fire Brigade at the house on Assumption Road, Blackpool at around 9.45am.

Members of the emergency services at the scene.

Both fire crews and members of the gardaí rushed to the scene.

Eyewitnesses described smoke billowing from the small terrace of houses as neighbours gathered outside.

It is understood the house is derelict.

It is unclear, at this stage, how the fire started but an investigation will be carried out.

By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

