Fire brigade and gardaí rush to scene of house fire in Cork city

Emergency services were called to a house fire on the northside of Cork city in the last hour.

The fire was reported to Cork City Fire Brigade at the house on Assumption Road, Blackpool at around 9.45am.

Members of the emergency services at the scene.

Both fire crews and members of the gardaí rushed to the scene.

Eyewitnesses described smoke billowing from the small terrace of houses as neighbours gathered outside.

Busy start to the Bank Holiday Monday for Blue Watch Headquarters and Ballyvolane crews as they attended a Derelict House Fire in the Blackpool area.



No persons reported, fire extinguished by our crews and scene made safe.#corkfire pic.twitter.com/xFvbQen9t8 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) October 29, 2018

It is understood the house is derelict.

It is unclear, at this stage, how the fire started but an investigation will be carried out.