Fire breaks out at National Gallery in Dublin

Back to Dublin fire Ireland Home

A fire has broken out at The National Gallery in Dublin.

Teams from Dublin Fire Brigade managed to contain the blaze to a server room in the basement.

The building on Merrion Square was evacuated while officers used fans to get rid of the smoke.

There was no damage to the main gallery or any of its priceless paintings.

The fire engines from Tara Street and Donnybrook stations attended the scene.

KEYWORDS:

National GalleryDublinFire
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland