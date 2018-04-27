Fine Gael's Anthony Lawlor wins seat in Seanad by-election

Fine Gael's Anthony Lawlor has taken the second seat in the Seanad by-election today.

Lawlor, from Naas in Co Kildare, said that he is looking forward to working on agriculture issues when he takes up his seat.

Earlier, Unionist farmer and Independent Ian Marshall topped the poll.

He was first encouraged to run for the post by the Taoiseach and Sinn Féin supported his candidacy.

- Digital desk