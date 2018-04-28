Fine Gael still most popular party with seven point lead over Fianna Fáil

Campaigning in the abortion referendum is not achieving any political gains for the parties, according to the latest opinion poll.

It shows Fianna Fáil up slightly but Fine Gael are still the most popular party in the country.

There was very little change for the main parties in the latest Sunday Business Post/ Red C Opinion poll.

The telephone survey of 1,000 adults was carried out between April 19 and 25.

Fine Gael are down one at 32% and still clearly the most popular party in the country.

Fianna Fáil rise a point to 25& support as the nearest challenger

Sinn Fein will be disappointed as they've dropped the two points they gained in last months poll and are on 14%.

The row in the Independent Alliance and unclear nature of Seán Canney's future in the group hasn't had any impact on the electorate with the Independent Alliance actually up a point to 2% support.

While Denis Naughten's INM saga hasn't impacted other independents with them seeing a 2% rise to 13 points.

Labour are static at 6%.

While the Social Democrats, Green Party and Solidarity/PBP are all unchanged on 2% support.

Renua, the only party actively campaigning for a no vote in the abortion referendum, are down one point to 1%.