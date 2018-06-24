Fine Gael selection conventions brought forward in case of autumn election

Seven Fine Gael selection conventions are being brought forward from September to July.

The Sunday Times says the Taoiseach does not want his party to be 'wrong-footed' if an election crisis arises in the autumn.

The party's annual think-in will take place a week earlier than last year, nearer the beginning of September.

The additional candidates will be finalised and added to those already selected at a meeting of the Fine Gael executive council on July 4.

Constituencies that have already selected candidates are Clare, Dublin South Central, Galway West, Kildare South, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.