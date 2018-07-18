Fine Gael party officially endorses Michael D. Higgins as presidential candidate

The Fine Gael Executive Council has officially endorsed the candidacy of Michael D. Higgins in any potential Presidential Election.

The move comes after a meeting of the parliamentary party backed the President for a second term last week.

Michael D. Higgins also has the backing of Fianna Fáil and Labour, while Sinn Féin has begun the process to select a candidate to contest the election.
