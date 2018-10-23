Fine Gael: Fianna Fáil must cost proposals for confidence and supply arrangement

Fine Gael wants Fianna Fáil to cost any proposals the party brings forward when renewing the confidence and supply arrangement.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said the opposition party had made a number of rash spending promises that couldn't be delivered on in the talks.

Both parties are due to begin renegotiating the deal that's keeping the government afloat this week.

The Taoiseach's spokesperson said he hoped the talks could be finished as soon as possible.

He added that it's been 52 days since Fianna Fáil were first contacted about renewing the deal.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Finance Spokesperson Michael McGrath TD has welcomed the publication of the legislation needed to establish a Rainy Day Fund for the State.

“Fianna Fáil campaigned in the last general election for such a fund, and insisted on it as part of the negotiations to facilitate a minority government.

“While Fine Gael were less than enthusiastic about this fund, it is welcome that they have realised that such a fund is essential to mitigate against any downturn in the Irish economy.

“In a future downturn, the first decision of the Minister for Finance should not be choosing between increasing taxes and cutting public expenditure.

“We will now look at the proposed legislation to ensure that the new fund, to be officially known as the National Surplus (Exceptional Contingencies) Reserve Fund, is robust enough to meet any potential financial challenge the State may face.”

Digital Desk