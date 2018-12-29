Fine Gael election candidate calls for poster ban ahead of poll

A Fine Gael senator has called for parties to unite over a ban on posters.

Senator Paudie Coffey first called for the poster ban back in October.

Now he has renewed his call ahead of the next general election in Ireland, which is expected to take place in 2020. Election posters in Cork during the 2016 general election (Chris Radburn/PA)

Senator Coffey said support has been growing for his proposed ban, with backing from politicians in Galway, Mayo, Kildare, Laois and Leitrim.

“It is certainly time we had a national discussion and debate about the proliferation of environmentally harmful posters in our cities, towns and villages come election time,” he said.

“The vast majority of people are in favour of getting rid of them, and we as politicians should lead by example.”

The political veteran, who has fought five election campaigns, said he believes growing concerns over the environment and the huge rise in social media use means there is “little moral justification” for election posters across the country.

“The days of erecting these expensive glossy posters, which are damaging to the environment and are becoming a major turn-off for many voters are surely numbered,” he said.

Senator Coffey has been selected as a Fine Gael candidate for Waterford.

- Press Association