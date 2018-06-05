Fine Gael defend attack on Fianna Fáil's spending plans
05/06/2018 - 09:45:37Back to Ireland Home
Fine Gael is defending its attack on Fianna Fáil's spending plans for the country.
It was revealed over the weekend that Leo Varadkar's party has a secret group crunching the numbers put forward by the opposition on a range of policies.
The group has accused Micheál Martin's party of 'reckless spending commitments' - despite the fact that they are currently propping up the Government.
Fine Gael TD Peter Burke says Fianna Fáil cannot continue with its over-inflated promises.
He said: "They have been doing this consistently, it is very choreographed.
"Each week we can see each Fianna Fáil deputy lining up behind their front bench spokesperson to make a pitch to the latest interest group in the private member's gallery."
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here