Fine Gael defend attack on Fianna Fáil's spending plans

Fine Gael is defending its attack on Fianna Fáil's spending plans for the country.

It was revealed over the weekend that Leo Varadkar's party has a secret group crunching the numbers put forward by the opposition on a range of policies.

The group has accused Micheál Martin's party of 'reckless spending commitments' - despite the fact that they are currently propping up the Government.

Fine Gael TD Peter Burke says Fianna Fáil cannot continue with its over-inflated promises.

He said: "They have been doing this consistently, it is very choreographed.

"Each week we can see each Fianna Fáil deputy lining up behind their front bench spokesperson to make a pitch to the latest interest group in the private member's gallery."

- Digital Desk