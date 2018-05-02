Fine Gael Councillor victim of apparent petrol bomb attack

By Louise Walsh

A Meath Councillor says he is "shaken" after what he claims was a failed petrol bomb attack on his car outside his rural home.

Fine Gael Cllr Paddy Meade feels he had a lucky escape after discovering glass and, he says, a strong smell of petrol on the ground beside his car at his family's farm in Lobinstown yesterday morning.

The windscreen of his newly-bought Audi A4 was broken in the incident and he believes that a home-made projectile failed to ignite when it was hurled at his car sometime in the early hours.

The Councillor, who made headlines during a cold snap in 2015 for taking council grit without permission for roads around his area, says his family have been left terrified.

"I came home from a meeting in Slane and fed a few lambs before going to bed around midnight," he said.

"I was going back out to the farm at 8am when I noticed glass beside my car.

"I went over to investigate and saw the car window had been broken and there was a really strong smell of petrol on the ground.

"I was a bit slow in comprehending it all initially. I firmly believe that it was bottle of petrol that was thrown at the car.

"I don't know what happened, whether the bottle failed to ignite or whether it went out when it was hurled.

"All I know is that if a petrol bomb had ignited, my car was eight foot away from the house and two foot away from the garage, where there is a lot of inflammable substances.

"Thankfully my parents weren't home that night but they normally would be. It has left them terrified that something like this could happen.

"It seems to be a wine bottle that was used but the top is missing. I've only bought my 10-year old car three weeks ago and it's my pride and joy but at least scratches and windows can be fixed easily"

Cllr Meade is urging anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or may have CCTV in the area to contact Navan gardaí.

"I live in a very rural setting - the nearest house is half a mile away - but if anyone has CCTV along the main road, please check it out and report to gardaí if they notice any unusual traffic at that time of night."

Navan gardaí confirmed they were currently investigating the incident.