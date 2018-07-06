Fine Gael candidate Stephanie Regan resigns from party over election row

Fine Gael candidate Stephanie Regan has resigned from the party over a row in Dublin Bay North as to who should represent the party at the General Election.

In a statement, she said because Fine Gael headquarters have indicated that they are keen to only have Senator Catherine Noone on the ticket with Education Minister Richard Bruton, she feels she can no longer remain.

“Fine Gael headquarters do not take kindly to those who have different views to themselves,” she said.

“For these reasons, I will not be contesting this Convention, although my own interest in representing people remains firm as does my interest in protecting the area of Dublin Bay North,” she said.