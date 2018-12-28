Financial concerns affecting mental health, survey reveals

The overwhelming majority of Irish people say they're worried about their finances heading into the new year.

Over half of those surveyed say our financial concerns are affecting their mental health.

According to a new survey from switcher.ie, 95% percent of people admit they're worried about their finances, with their concerns set to continue into next year.

One in five say they worry about money on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, a quarter of those surveyed expect to be worse off over the next 12 months than they were this year.

Almost half of Irish consumers worry that they won't be able to save after paying for essentials.

While 42% are concerned they won't be able to make ends meet if any unexpected expenses arise.