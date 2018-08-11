Finance Minister urged to clarify meeting with Permanent TSB over family home mortgages

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is being urged to clarify whether or not he has met with Permanent TSB over its sale of performing and non-performing loans.

The bank, which is 75% owned by the State, announced earlier this week it was selling 7,400 family home mortgages to Start Mortgages, owned by so-called vulture fund Lone Star.

It was later confirmed that over a thousand of those loans were fully performing family mortgages.

Fianna Fáil's finance spokesperson Michael McGrath says he has been contacted by many people who are suffering as a result:

"I have had dozens upon dozens of individual cases brought to my attention in the last ten days or so."

"Countless emails and phone calls from families and individuals sharing their own personal story and many of them are fearful about what will happen to their loan and more importantly about what will happen to their home."

"So I think there is a need for the minister to provide reassurance."

- Digital Desk