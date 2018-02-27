Finance Minister to bring Fianna Fáil proposals to Cabinet on dealing with vulture funds

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will update the Cabinet today on the planned sale of thousands of non-performing mortgages.

Around 25,000 of them are due to be sold this year by Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank, but there are fears they will end up in the hands of vulture funds.

Mr Donohoe has suggested more regulation is needed for vulture funds.

However, he has not revealed if he will support a Fianna Fáil bill that wants to do just that.

The bill, if introduced, will introduce tighter regulations designed to bring in more consumer protections, and Mr Donohoe said Fianna Fáil's bill would help "deal with some challenges which may develop".