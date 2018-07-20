Finance minister defends spending ahead of Budget 2019 forum

The Finance minister has been defending hospital waiting lists.

Paschal Donohoe says there were 8,000 fewer patients on waiting lists in June than there were last year.

Pic: Sam Boal/Rolling News

Spending in the health service has come under scrutiny after the government published its mid-year spending review for Budget 2019.

Minister Donohoe says they are making careful investments: "We have 8,000 fewer patients on waiting lists in June than we did last June.

"We are employing more psychologists, we're making progress now building the new National Children's Hospital and opening up more hospital beds, for example in Drogheda.

"So we are making progress but Simon [Harris] and I want to do more."

Things heating up here @dublincastleopw for our #prebudgetforum looking forward to a lively discussion @welfare_ie https://t.co/i0pzxNYdh7 — Regina Doherty TD (@ReginaDo) July 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Social Justice Ireland (SJI) have called on the Government to equalise Jobseeker rates for under 26's ahead of a forum on Budget 2019 to be held at Dublin Castle.

The eligibility age was raised by the last Government during the crash.

"It's one of the most obvious discriminatory measures that are still in place and it has very little obvious benefit," said spokesperson Dr Sean Healy.

"It's basically discrimination against young people and the government should move to equalise Jobseeker rates.

"In other words, the people under 26 should be paid the same as people over 26."

SJI have also called for a €6.50 increase in the core social welfare rate.

Dr Healy says the welfare rate should be benchmarked: "Poverty levels in Ireland would be multiples of what they are today if it weren't for the fact that social welfare rates have been benchmarked at this level and that benchmark has been maintained.

"It's critically important now that it be maintained in the years ahead and we can more than afford it given the levels of income that the state has just acknowledged that it has available."

