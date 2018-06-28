Final submissions to be heard at Disclosures Tribunal today

Final submissions will be heard at the Disclosures Tribunal later this morning, as the Chairman considers his report.

Peter Charleton has said he will consider 20 questions he needs to answer to compile his final report, and has asked the legal teams for submissions to do so.

Maurice McCabe. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

The Tribunal has been considering whether garda management ordered Superintendent Dave Taylor to smear Maurice McCabe.

The Disclosures Tribunal has sat for almost 100 days, hearing the testimony of scores of witnesses about issues pertaining to garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Last week, chairman Peter Charleton asked the legal teams to make their final submissions on 20 issues to help inform his final report.

They include questions such as: What kind of talk about Sgt McCabe comes within the terms of reference? Is Superintendent Dave Taylor a reliable witness? Can any inference be drawn from the loss of phones by former Garda Commissioners Martin Callinan and Noirin O’Sullivan?

And, to what extent do the seven clashes between journalists have to be resolved?

The legal teams will begin their final submissions at 10am this morning.

