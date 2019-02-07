Figures show retiring gardai shared pension lump sum pay-offs of €22.7m last year

Gardai retiring from the force shared pension lump sum pay-offs of €22.7m - an increase of over €500,000 on the €22.2m lump sum pay-outs made in 2017.

According to new Garda figures, retirees last year included one Assistant Commissioner, five Chief Superintendents and 18 Superintendents.

In addition to the 24 senior Gardai who retired from the rank of Superintendent up, 16 Inspectors retired along with 74 Sergeants and 196 rank and file Gardai.

The Dept of Justice Freedom of Information unit declined to specify the location and rank of those who received the top 20 lump sum payments as it “could lead to the identification of the individuals concerned”.

All Gardai in receipt of lump sum payments would have made pensions contributions during their decades of service with the Gardai.

The top 20 lump sum recipients shared pension lump sum payments of over €3m with four receiving sums between €170,000; eight receiving lump sums between €140,000 and €150,000 and seven receiving payments between €135,000 and €140,000.

Members of An Garda Síochána who joined the organisation prior to 1 April 2004 may retire on full pension once they have served for at least 30 years and they have reached 50 years of age.

Members who joined the organisation on or after April 1st 2004 can retire on full pension once they have served at least 30 years and have reached 55 years of age.