Figures reveal more than 600 patients waiting for hospital beds

There are more than 600 patients waiting to be admitted to hospitals around the country today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has revealed that 643 people are currently waiting on trolleys and in overflow wards nationwide.

Cork University Hospital has the highest number, 59, awaiting beds while 51 patients have yet to be admitted to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Overall, 461 people are lying on trolleys while 182 patients are in overflow wards in the country's hospitals.