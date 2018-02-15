Fianna Fáil wants answers amid doubts over National Broadband Plan

Fianna Fáil is claiming there are still serious doubts about whether the National Broadband Plan can be delivered.

The tendering process for the massive project has been left with just one bidder, after Eir pulled out.

Officials from the Department of Communications will face questions on the tendering process at an Oireachtas committee hearing later.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson Timmy Dooley says they need to answer a number of questions.

He said: "The first thing is to try to understand if it is possible to get a contract in place with the remaining contractor, if there is some timeline in place as to when the Government expect to get this contract signed, when the work might begin and when that 540,000 cohort of people - who don't have high-speed broadband - when they might expect to see the work completed."