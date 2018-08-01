Fianna Fáil TD will campaign against party choice to back Michael D Higgins in favour of Gavin Duffy
A Fianna Fáil TD says he will break the party line and will not be supporting Michael D Higgins for President.
Declan Breathnach told LMFM this morning he will be campaigning for businessman Gavin Duffy.
The Louth TD says that Duffy and his wife Orlaith would bring a new dynamic to the Arás.
The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party had voted to support Michael D Higgins for President, though some in the party are unhappy with that decision.
Deputy Breathnach confirmed he will campaign against Fianna Fáil's choice to back Michael D Higgins in favour of Gavin Duffy.
He said: "I made my position very very clear immediately after the parliamentary party meeting the public record will show.
