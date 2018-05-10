Fianna Fáil TD tells Tony O'Brien 'there is zero accountability' in CervicalCheck scandal

The head of the HSE Tony O'Brien has accused a TD of trying to cause hysteria over the CervicalCheck scandal.

Mr O'Brien is appearing before an Oireachtas committee where he has been accused of dancing on the head of a pin to avoid resigning.

Watch live here:

He says he did not know about women not being told of the audits of their smear tests, and there is no way smear testing can be infallible.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry attacked Mr O'Brien's stance saying this was one of the worst scandals in the history of the State.

Mr MacSharry said: "What you're implying is, we enter the system we set it up, it did a lot of good work and there were some casualties.

"That's the implications of what you are saying."

Mr O'Brien replied to the deputy saying: "You need to step back."

However, Mr MacSharry said: "In fairness Mr O'Brien, none of this is personal Mr O'Brien, but we do have to hold people to account and there is zero accountability, it seems to me."

"How is your position tenable?"

Mr O'Brien said question was based on a presumption that an action had been taken that led to the diagnosis, and claimed that it is far from established.

He said that, while it is clearly "always very tragic" when any young person is terminally diagnosed with cancer, the reason for a screening programme is to limit the number of such cases, but it cannot eliminate them.

Mr O'Brien said: "Your question is based on a fundamental premise that this has arisen because of the cervical screening programme, and I don't accept that is a reality.

"There is a review process… I think it is wrong to jump to conclusions in advance of that process."