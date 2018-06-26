Fianna Fáil support second Presidential term for Michael D Higgins

Fianna Fáil have decided to endorse President Michael D. Higgins if he decides to seek a second term in the role.

The party made the decision at a meeting at Leinster House this evening.

President Higgins is expected to tell the Government next month that he will seek to be re-elected for another seven years as President.

Last week he said he would consider his position until then.

Party leader Micheál Martin confirmed that his party will not be fielding a candidate to challenge President Higgins.

Mr Martin said: "President Higgins has served the country with great distinction over the course of his first term both at home and around the world.

"He enjoys widespread support across the country and has demonstrated his understanding and connection with communities across a broad range of issues in recent years.

"His national leadership during our celebration of the centenary of the Easter Rising set the absolutely correct tone, and as we approach a series of centenaries of potentially more divisive events in our shared history, his experience and leadership will serve the country well.

"For these reasons, I spoke with the Fianna Fáil Frontbench and Parliamentary Party today and confirmed our view that Fianna Fáil will not field a candidate to challenge President Higgins and will be supporting his candidacy, in the event of him seeking a second term in Áras an Uachtaráin."