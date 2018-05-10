Fianna Fáil: Online betting sites creating 'a whole new generation of addicts'

A new Fianna Fáil bill aims to tackle the "devastation" caused by gambling.

It is estimated around 40,000 people in Ireland have a gambling addiction.

The legislation would regulate the industry to protect vulnerable people.

Speaking during last night's Dáil debate, Fianna Fáil's Fiona O'Loughlin says online betting is making the problem worse.

She said: "Young people are using new online gambling facilities at a really disturbing rate creating a whole new generation of addicts.

"I read a blog post recently from a Kildare man on a gambling support website and he described how gambling took over his life leaving him in a continuous cycle of self-destruction and self-torture."