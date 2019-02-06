Fianna Fáil: 'Not believable' that health minister didn't know about children's hospital cost over-runs

Latest: Fianna Fáil says it is "not believable" that the Health Minister would not have been made aware of cost over-runs at the National Children's Hospital for up to a year.

It is reported officials at the Department of Health discussed the issue as early as October 2017 - but Simon Harris says he was not made aware of the rising costs until August last year.

Fianna Fáil's finance spokesperson Michael McGrath said Minister Harris has "serious questions" to answer when he appears before an Oireachtas committee later.

He said: "I find it absolutely extraordinary and not believable that senior officials from the department of health would be sitting on a steering committee managing the largest capital project in the history of that department, that they would be aware for up to a year that the cost of the children's hospital was spiralling and they did not bring that to the minister."

Harris faces further questioning amid spiraling costs of National Children's Hospital

The Health Minister will face more questions today about the rising cost of the National Children's Hospital.

Simon Harris is due to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee later to explain why it has risen to over €1.7bn.

The new terms of reference for the investigation say the review of the spiralling costs should be completed by March 29.

It will also aim to find accountability from key parties involved in managing the finances of the project.

It is after the initial investigation was told not to find individuals culpable.