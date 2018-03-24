Fianna Fáil give cautious welcome to five new Educate Together schools

Fianna Fáil has given a cautious welcome to a new agreement for five 'Educate Together' schools in Tramore, Trim, New Ross, Tuam and Castlebar.

The party's education spokesperson, Thomas Byrne says it is good the Department has agreed to let the schools expand to normal size.

But he is concerned that some are still affected by site restrictions.

He said: "That decision has been taken after a lot of pressure from local parents.

We believe these schools should never have been established on a half stream basis, they are simply too small and if you are to establish new schools you must do it properly - this wasn't done in this case.

"We are giving it a cautious welcome because some of the schools involved don't yet have sufficient site capacity or building capacity and that is going to be the next battle for them."

- Digital Desk