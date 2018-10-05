Fianna Fáil focus on housing ahead of final confidence and supply budget

A large increase in the spend on social and affordable housing in the budget is being negotiated, according to Fianna Fáil.

The party has been outlining its priorities ahead of next week's budget.

Barry Cowen

Fianna Fáil has a key role to play in the make-up of this budget - the last of the confidence and supply arrangement with Fine Gael.

Public Expenditure Spokesperson Barry Cowen says there needs to be a significant increase in spending on social and affordable housing.

Fianna Fail Live Stream https://t.co/pkorgrKsZ0 — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) October 5, 2018

"Not enough emphasis and funding has gone into an affordable scheme that meets the demands of the market presently," said Mr Cowen.

"We need to overhaul any existing schemes in order to tailor them to meet the demand that's there."

Confidence and Supply Arrangement Update – Budget Three Priorities

Addressing The Housing Crisis #AnIrelandForAll pic.twitter.com/5p5GoxfUzo — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) October 5, 2018

Income tax is another focus.

Fianna Fáil wants a cut to the 4.75% rate of USC that everyone earning between €19,000 and €70,000 pays.

"We would like to see a combination of a change to the entry to the higher rate alongside the USC reductions," said Finance Spokesperson is Michael McGrath.

This is the final budget of the confidence and supply arrangement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and so far both sides have been cagey about when they will actually start re-negotiating it.

