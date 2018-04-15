Fianna Fáil: 'Elitist' Taoiseach 'too arrogant to fix housing crisis'

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is "too elitist and arrogant to fix the housing crisis".

That is according to Fianna Fáil's newly appointed housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien.

The Dublin Fingal TD accused Mr Varadkar and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy of "not being part of the people".

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, he added that their backgrounds prevent them from sympathising with ordinary people.