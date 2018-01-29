Fianna Fáil criticises Government's 'two-tier recovery'

The Government has been criticised for failing to spread high-paying jobs across the country by using IDA premises and lands.

Fianna Fáil has highlighted that almost two out of every three IDA properties were unoccupied at the end of last year.

The party's business spokesperson Niall Collins said that this should be a wake-up call.

"The Government is presiding over a two-tier recovery," he said.

"We have Dublin and the east coast way far ahead of the rest of the country, and the figures which have been released to us by way of parliamentary question, show that almost two thirds of the IDA properties are lying idle."