Fianna Fáil claim Ireland 2040 project is filled with 'hype' and 'buzz words'

Concerns have been raised that the National Development Plan will encourage too much growth in the greater Dublin region.

The Dáil is debating Project Ireland 2040 this evening, with the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe claiming it would improve lives and boost the economy.

But Fianna Fáil has claimed it does very little for rural communities.

Dara Calleary

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Dara Calleary, has criticised the "hype" surrounding the launch of the plan which he claims is "designed to distract from the many flaws in the plan".

"There is an irony that the Ireland 2040 promotional campaign- which is extensive and expensive- apparently includes cinema ads at a time when the film awards season is at its height," Mr Calleary told the Dáil.

"Based on the actual content of the plan versus the hype surrounding its launch various government ministers could be in line for Best Actor and Actress Awards, and the plan itself would most definitely would win an award for screenplay."

He went on to criticise the Fine Gael led government for their failure to deliver on promises made on housing, broadband and public transport.

"When it comes to major Infrastructure plans this government has a record of selling pups to the Irish people. They won’t buy this one though."

He said that the government plan to increase capital expenditure to above EU levels is welcome but that the figure of almost €116 billion comes with a warning.

The stage awaits the performance and the performers...#Ireland2040 pic.twitter.com/PeqwJb3rhA — Dara Calleary (@daracalleary) February 16, 2018

"In what may become the biggest flaw in a plan of flaws this plan - and its promises - are prepared on the basis that there will be no major economic shocks to the country during the 10 year period, despite the potential impact of Brexit on our economic growth prospects."

Mr Calleary pointed to the Copenhagen Report published last week which indicated that in a worst case scenario Brexit could see Ireland down by €3-€7 billion a year.

During his speech, Mr Calleary drew attention to his own constituency of County May saying that "regional connectivity is one of the buzz words of this plan" but that it clearly did not apply to areas of Mayo.

He said that the National Development Plan claimed to offer a new dawn for Ireland "except it’s the same dawn they’ve been offering for many years now.

"Despite the packaging and the pizzazz- this dawn will turn out like all the ones announced by this government before- it will never turn in to day."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin's Eoin O'Broin was concerned that population growth for the eastern and midlands region will focus around Dublin.

Sinn Féin’s @EOBroin is to seek independent legal advice on whether #Ireland2040 requires an Oireachtas vote to have legal standing #twip pic.twitter.com/P0myMzaqhd — The Week in Politics (@rtetwip) February 18, 2018

"50% of the population growth is in the eastern and midlands region and I have a genuine concern that without proper action by central and local government that 50% will concentrate in Dublin city and the immediate commuter belt and therefore even though 75% is outside of Dublin, 50% will actually be in the Dublin and commuter belt county areas with very negative impacts," said Mr O'Broin.

