Fianna Fáil: Caution and cool heads required in crucial stage of Brexit negotiations

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Brexit Lisa Chambers has said that caution and cool heads are required as the October deadline for a Brexit withdrawal agreement approaches.

Deputy Chambers made her comments following her attendance at a Brexit Stakeholder Forum and in light of a report from the rating agency Moody’s which warned that as a consequence of Brexit Ireland could experience a loss in output commensurate with that of the UK.

“The deadline for reaching a deal on the withdrawal agreement is fast approaching and it is imperative that the Government exercises caution in the coming weeks. A lot of work remains to be done to resolve outstanding Irish issues," she said.

A no-deal scenario is in no one’s interests and would cause profound economic harm to Ireland and would among many other negative things be detrimental to East-West and North-South relations. It is therefore imperative that all sides work to reach an agreement so we can move forward to the transition period.

She said, however, that the government needs to remain vigilant in the coming weeks and months.

“Ireland stands to be affected by Brexit more so than any other EU member state and faces a unique set of challenges. It is therefore imperative the Government does not assume that all can be resolved during the negotiations on the future trading relationship that are due to take place during the transition period."

- Digital Desk